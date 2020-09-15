How Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna celebrated son Aarav's birthday

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar, who is currently in Scotland for his film shoot, took some time off from his schedule to spend time with family for son Aarav's birthday. His author wife Twinkle Khanna gave a sneak peek of the celebrations and wrote a beautiful note for Aarav as he turned 18 today.

The picture features Akshay and Twinkle with Aarav and their daughter Nitara, along with the superstar's sister Alka and her daughter. "Happy 18th birthday Aarav! Here is something I had written for you once and to keep loosening the strings and finally cutting them off this year has not been easy," read an excerpt from Twinkle's message to Aarav.

Take a look:

Just last week, Akshay celebrated his 53rd birthday in Scotland. He is shooting for 'Bell Bottom' there. The film stars Akshay with Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain and Huma Qureshi.

'Bell Bottom' is being directed by Ranjit Tewari and co-produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani.

Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' is expected to release in April 2021.