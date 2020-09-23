हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
khaali peeli

How Amitabh Bachchan inspired 'Khaali Peeli' director Maqbool Khan

"Amitabh Bachchan is a huge inspiration to me," 

How Amitabh Bachchan inspired &#039;Khaali Peeli&#039; director Maqbool Khan

New Delhi: Filmmaker Maqbool Khan, who directs the upcoming Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday starrer 'Khaali Peeli', says it was veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan who inspired him to enter the world of films.

"I am a die-hard fan of Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. I grew up watching his movies. In my childhood days, I used to imitate his style a lot. Basically, he inserted a 'filmy' keeda in me. He is a huge inspiration to me. His movies always kept me at the edge of my seat and ignited a spark in me to pursue career in film industry," Khan told IANS.

Before becoming a full-fledged director, Maqbool used to assist filmmaker Anubhav Sinha. He learned everything about films on the sets.

"I come from a small town in Rajasthan. When I came to Bombay, I assisted Anubhav Sinha sir for 10 years. I learnt everything about movies on the sets. I never visited any film institute. Anubhav sir is my real guru. After assisting him, I came up with my first film 'Kabootar' in 2006, and since then my real journey as a filmmaker started," he added.

Maqbool is extremely happy to direct the film "Khaali Peeli".

"It took almost 23 years to reach here. Slowly and gradually I have achieved my mark in the industry. It's totally worth the wait. Happy that I have directed film of such a great scale. Couldn't ask for more," he said while speaking about "Khaali Peeli".

Tags:
khaali peeliMaqbool KhanAmitabh Bachchan
Next
Story

Drugs probe: Film producer Madhu Mantena reaches NCB office
  • 56,46,010Confirmed
  • 90,020Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M9S

Global warming in Arctic Sea threatens, glaciers are rapidly melting