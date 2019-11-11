close

How Arjun Kapoor, sisters and their dad stay in touch

Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula recently gave a glimpse of what the family WhatsApp group is like, and social media is amused to bits!

Arjun and Anshula apart, the group comprises their half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, and their father, producer Boney Kapoor.

It seems like each family member has a peculiar trait, according to a report in timesnownews.com. Some of the chats are routine while some are hilarious, just as it is the case in any WhatsApp group.

Regular updates flow from all members of the family - from who will be late to reach home from work to who is headed to which party. In screenshots that Anshula posted, we get to know that the family also updates each other while they are on the go. So, each member updates the others when they fly out of Mumbai, and also about who has landed when and where.

While Janhvi goes by the name Jaanu in the WhatsApp group, Arjun is Arjun Bhaiya and Boney is Dad.

 

