How Ayushmann Khurrana celebrated his birthday with wife Tahira Kashyap, see pic

New Delhi: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who turned 36 today, got a special birthday wish from wife Tahir Kashyap on the special day. It appears that the Khurranas had a small celebration at home, a glimpse of which is shared by Tahira on Instagram. The adorable photo has Ayushmann's face smeared with cake while Tahira poses beside him sporting a goofy expression.

"Having my cake and eating it too! Ayushmann, #happybirthdaysoulmate," she captioned her post.

Take a look:

Birthday wishes are pouring in for Ayushmann from his friends and colleagues. Stars such as Shilpa Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Manish Malhotra and many others posted their best wishes for Ayushmann on his special day.

Ayushmann and Tahira got married in 2008. The family stays in Mumbai. The couple is parents to a son named Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in 'Gulabo Sitabo', hasn't announced his next project yet.