How cute is this pic of Navya Naveli and Agastya with grandmother Ritu Nanda?

Shweta Bachchan Nanda's kids - Navya Naveli and Agastya - spent some time with their grandmother Ritu Nanda and aunt Nitasha and a picture of them was shared by socialite Natasha Poonawalla recently on Instagram.

The picture also features Natasha and they can be seen posing cheerfully. Navya, looking radiant in white, is seated beside her grandmother while Agastya adorably pulls his aunt Nitasha's cheek. Can't get cuter than this!

Natasha posted the picture with mutiple heart emojis. Take a look.

The picture appears to be taken in the US, where Ritu Nanda and Nitasha are currently staying. They are spending time with actor Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing treatment for cancer in New York. Ritu Nanda is Rishi Kapoor's elder sister.

Shweta, daughter of star couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda. Navya and Agastya are the couple's two children.

Just recently, social media was flooded with pictures of the brother-sister duo from his graduation ceremony, which was attended by Navya and Shweta. He graduated from Sevenoaks School in Kent, London

"In the blink of an eye - congratulations Gus you made it," Shweta captioned a picture of Navya and Agastya from the ceremony.

Her actor brother Abhishek also shared a similar picture for his nephew and wrote, "Congratulations on your graduation, Agastya. You're growing up too fast and way too tall!! #ProudMamu."