How Disha Patani reacted to pic of rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's parents Ayesha and Jackie Shroff

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani, who shares a close bond with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's family, has sent the internet into a meltdown after she commented on a picture of his parents Ayesha and Jackie Shroff. The photo was shared by Ayesha on her Instagram profile with the caption, "Back in the day, way back in the day" and Disha was among the first ones to drop a comment on it.

She wrote, "So cute," adding heart-eyed emojis.

Take a look at the picture Ayesha posted.

Disha and Tiger might not have officially accepted a romance yet, but they are almost a fixture by each other's side. In fact, Disha also celebrated her 28th birthday with the Shroffs at their home.

Tiger's sister Krishna often hangs out with them and also features on Disha's timeline and the actress on hers.

Disha and Tiger have been rumoured to dating each other for years now. Professionally they have made one film together - 'Baaghi 2' - which was a blockbuster.

On the work front, Disha has ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ with Salman Khan, ‘KTina’ and ‘Ek Villain 2’ in the pipeline.