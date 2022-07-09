How engineer Ankush Goyal became a full-time fashion influencer and Vlogger

Travelling gives you a sense of freedom that you seek for your soul. And when fashion is all you seek when you travel, you get the likes of Ankush Goyal. Fashion Influencer Ankush is a software engineer by profession, and hails from Abohar, a town in Punjab. However, his passion for travelling remains intact and that’s what entices him to share his experiences.

Ankush says, "Travel has given me the meaning I searched for in my life."

Ankush travels like there is no tomorrow by taking time off from his regular employment. He never imagined that his trips would make him so well-known that brands would contact him to commercially work with him. His fashion sense combined with nature marvels captures the hearts of his followers, and Ankush makes sure he keeps feasting their eyes.

His travels include many exotic locations, sometimes rare to reach, bringing an esoteric, unseen beauty live into his stream on social media. His Instagram has more than 300K followers.

His MOJ has more than 360K fans, influencing this influencer to travel more. "The recognition of my fans means more to me than anything else in the world." comments I read are an achievement for me," says Ankush.

Travelling for fashion has a different edge. It is said, "Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder". That’s what the beholder Ankush sees differently. "Blending fashion with nature is an aspect that needs to be explored deeper. This would give a balance to the world, eliminating unnecessary waste and helping the environment to gain balance, "says Ankush.

Collaboration with other producers and influencers has given him the idea to broaden his range of travel destinations. The partnerships gave him numerous exceptional chances to connect with other creative people. Although his employment as a software engineer for Wipro in Pune gives him very little free time, he nevertheless manages to travel extensively.

Ankush cautions about visiting unusual, unexplored locations to offer his viewers the feeling of being there in person or to book their tickets to do so. This is a result of his impeccable sense of perspective and vision for the natural world.