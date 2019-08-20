How Hrithik Roshan helped Sameera Reddy overcome stammering

Mumbai: Actress Sameera Reddy has revealed that she had a stammering problem, and it was actor Hrithik Roshan who helped her overcome it.

On a chat show, Sameera spoke of her struggles with stammering, adding that Hrithik, who had also faced speech disorder in his life, had helped her deal with the issue.

"Due to my stammering problem, I would hesitate to speak in front of others, and (would hesitate) going for auditions thinking that people would judge me. Hrithik, being the sweet and caring person he is, noticed this, and gave me a book that changed my life. It helped me overcome my fear. Gradually, I started noticing changes in my speech. I also went to a speech therapist and started working on my speech. I cannot thank Hrithik enough for that book and I still have it with me," Sameera said, who recently gave birth to her second child.