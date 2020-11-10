How Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are making memories in Maldives - See pics

New Delhi: Star couple Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu, who got married in October, flew to Maldives over the weekend for their honeymoon. And, from there, the newlyweds are treating us to some gorgeous pictures.

In the recent posts, Kajal turned muse for her husband. Gautam has taken some wonderful photos of Kajal and in one of them, the couple can be seen posing together. Kajal looks pretty in a striped halterneck flowy dress while Gautam is dressed casually.

Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's honeymoon-special album here:

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu married in a private wedding ceremony in Mumbai on October 30. The wedding was no less than a fairytale affair. The pre-wedding ceremonies included sangeet, mehendi and haldi.

Scroll through some of their wedding photos:

Kajal announced his wedding to Gautam last month on social media. He is an entrepreneur by profession.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal has a busy work roster ahead with films such as 'Mosagallu', 'Acharya', 'Mumbai Saga', 'Hey Sinamika', 'Indian 2' and 'Paris Paris' in her kitty.