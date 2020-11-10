हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kajal Aggarwal

How Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are making memories in Maldives - See pics

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu have shared more pictures from their Maldives vacation. You can take a look at the pictures here.

How Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are making memories in Maldives - See pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial

New Delhi: Star couple Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu, who got married in October, flew to Maldives over the weekend for their honeymoon. And, from there, the newlyweds are treating us to some gorgeous pictures. 

In the recent posts, Kajal turned muse for her husband. Gautam has taken some wonderful photos of Kajal and in one of them, the couple can be seen posing together. Kajal looks pretty in a striped halterneck flowy dress while Gautam is dressed casually. 

Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's honeymoon-special album here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@aasthasharma @conrad_maldives 

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#oceanic @conrad_maldives pic courtesy : @kitchlug

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@kitchlug  @conrad_maldives @twaincommunications @aasthasharma 

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu married in a private wedding ceremony in Mumbai on October 30. The wedding was no less than a fairytale affair. The pre-wedding ceremonies included sangeet, mehendi and haldi. 

Scroll through some of their wedding photos:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#kajgautkitched 

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #kajgautkitched 

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

Kajal announced his wedding to Gautam last month on social media. He is an entrepreneur by profession.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal has a busy work roster ahead with films such as 'Mosagallu', 'Acharya', 'Mumbai Saga', 'Hey Sinamika', 'Indian 2' and 'Paris Paris' in her kitty. 

Tags:
Kajal Aggarwalkajal aggarwal gautam kitchlukajal aggarwal Gautam Kitchlu honeymoon pics
