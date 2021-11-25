How Kangana Ranaut hit the mark with trendy hairstyles - Her love for retro hairdos is evident

Kangana Ranaut is known to be extremely experimental - whether it's her films, sartorial choices or styling her hair. The Bollywood Queen is famous for willingly taking new routes and flaunting it with elan. Interestingly, many a time, it ended up becoming a trend.

We have seen her showcasing her acting chops in her films. We have also loved her brilliantly entering the airport dressed in beautiful khadi sarees and made social media hailing her graceful appearances at the runway. In fact, not many know that Kangana also pays much attention to her beautiful tresses that add to her overall look.

Kangana Ranaut, who hails from the beautiful state of Himachal Pradesh, is blessed with naturally curly locks. In fact, the Bollywood Queen is confidently rocking her natural curls and has often been seen flaunting them.

Kangana has also tried a sleek straight hair look on a number of occasions. Kangana, who is known to give a twist to everything, can turn a boring thing into a chic look.

Kangana has shown has love for retro hairdos several times. In this picture, she is seen carrying a giant bun accessorised with fresh flowers. This hairstyle was a rage during the 80s and the 90s.

Kangana Ranaut is seen opting for another retro look from the 90s. Here, she has styled her blow-dried hair into a ponytail with a beehive crown.

Kangana Ranaut, who was recently awarded Padma Shri, decided to opt for the bun look for the day. She decided to go ahead with a two-bun look with a middle parting. This elegant updo gave her a soft and sophisticated retro look.

Kangana Ranaut's love for beehive buns have not unnoticed by her fans following. Here, she is seen wearing a nine-yard outfit while complementing it with a retro bun.

Kangana Ranaut kept her look sharp and simple by opting for this sleek ponytail with a side parting.

This look can be easily attained by using an anti-frizz serum once the hairdo is done.