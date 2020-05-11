How lovely is this pic of Deepika Padukone with mother Ujjala, sister Anisha from her pre-wedding puja?

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone has lit up Instagram by sharing a lovely throwback picture of herself with mother Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone from her pre-wedding rituals in Bengaluru. The picture was shared by Deepika to wish Ujjala a very happy Mother’s Day on Sunday. “Love you, Amma,” She wrote, adding a heart emoticon.

It’s a candid picture in which the trio are all smiles for the camera. Deepika looks radiant in an orange suit matched with big jhumkis. Ujjala is seen in a yellow sari while Anisha is simply dressed in a cream suit.

Take a look at the picture here:

Before leaving for Italy, Deepika and Ranveer Singh’s wedding destination, the actress had flown to her hometown Bengaluru for the pre-wedding rituals. The couple married in a lavish two-part wedding ceremony in November 2018 in Italy’s Lake Como in the presence of family and close friends.

Meanwhile, Deepika also posted another Mother’s Day greeting to thank her mom. In the throwback photo of Deepika from her school days, she is seen posing with certificates, trophies and medals. She also tagged her father Prakash Padukone and Ranveer’s parents Anju and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani in her post.

“For your unconditional love, for always putting our priorities before your own, for holding us together... every step of the way! And last but not the least, for showing us how to be ridiculously meticulous! (as shown in exhibit B) We love you,” she wrote.

Check out:

On the work front, Deepika would be next seen in a Shakun Batra film and has also signed up for the Hindi remake of ‘The Intern’.