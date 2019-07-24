close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Madhavan

How Madhavan declined teen fan's marriage proposal

Madhavan took notice of the comment and responded: "Ha ha ha. God bless you. You will find someone way more worthier."

How Madhavan declined teen fan&#039;s marriage proposal

Mumbai: Actor R Madhavan was humbled when he got a marriage proposal from an 18-year-old fan, which the married star naturally declined.

It all started when the actor posted a selfie on Instagram after an exhausting day. 

"Editing is so much fun and exhausting: Enjoying and fearing it. End of long travel day. Definitely getting older," he posted along with the selfie flaunting his salt and pepper look. 

"Is it wrong that I am 18 and want to get married to you?" commented a user. 

Madhavan took notice of the comment and responded: "Ha ha ha. God bless you. You will find someone way more worthier."

At the moment, the actor is busy with "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect", which is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan. The marks the directorial debut of Madhavan, who also essays the role of the protagonist.

The film is slated for release later this year.

 

Tags:
MadhavanR MadhavanRocketry: The Nambi EffectMarriage proposal
Next
Story

'Masaan' taught me a lesson of my life: Vicky Kaushal

Must Watch

PT12M40S

Watch: Satte Pe Satta, 24th July, 2019