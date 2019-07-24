How Madhavan declined teen fan's marriage proposal

Mumbai: Actor R Madhavan was humbled when he got a marriage proposal from an 18-year-old fan, which the married star naturally declined.

It all started when the actor posted a selfie on Instagram after an exhausting day.

"Editing is so much fun and exhausting: Enjoying and fearing it. End of long travel day. Definitely getting older," he posted along with the selfie flaunting his salt and pepper look.

"Is it wrong that I am 18 and want to get married to you?" commented a user.

Madhavan took notice of the comment and responded: "Ha ha ha. God bless you. You will find someone way more worthier."

At the moment, the actor is busy with "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect", which is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan. The marks the directorial debut of Madhavan, who also essays the role of the protagonist.

The film is slated for release later this year.