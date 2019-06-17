close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
World Cup 2019

How MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva kept Rishabh Pant entertained during India vs Pakistan clash at Old Trafford - Watch

"Partners in crime," Rishabh Pant captioned his video with Ziva Dhoni.

How MS Dhoni&#039;s daughter Ziva kept Rishabh Pant entertained during India vs Pakistan clash at Old Trafford - Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@rishabpant

New Delhi: As Team India crushed Pakistan by 89 runs during the mega clash World Cup clash at Old Trafford in Manchester, Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva had a blast in the stands with Rishabh Pant. 

The wicketkeeper-batsman shared a video of himself with Ziva shouting while looking at each other. "Partners in crime," read the caption. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Partners in crime  @ziva_singh_dhoni

A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant) on

How adorable is this video? Thank you for sharing it, Rishabh!

Meanwhile, Dhoni's wife Sakshi also shared a picture with Rishabh, singer Guru Randhawa and other friends. "Separated (seating) but united we stand!" she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Separated ( seating ) but united we stand !

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on

Rishabh flew to Manchester to join the Indian team as a standby for injured opener Shikhar Dhawan. However, he has not been included in the 15-member squad yet.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Good to be back . Thank you for all your support and love India . ! 

A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant) on

Dhawan got struck by a ball during India's match against Australia at The Oval a week ago. He hasn't been ruled out of the World Cup and is still under observation. 

After Pakistan, India will next play against Afghanistan at Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Hampshire. 

Tags:
World Cup 2019India vs PakistanZiva DhoniRishabh Pant
Next
Story

India vs Pakistan World Cup: B-town celebrities laud Men in Blue

Must Watch

PT6M8S

Auto driver attacks police officer with a sword, video goes viral