How MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva kept Rishabh Pant entertained during India vs Pakistan clash at Old Trafford - Watch

New Delhi: As Team India crushed Pakistan by 89 runs during the mega clash World Cup clash at Old Trafford in Manchester, Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva had a blast in the stands with Rishabh Pant.

The wicketkeeper-batsman shared a video of himself with Ziva shouting while looking at each other. "Partners in crime," read the caption.

How adorable is this video? Thank you for sharing it, Rishabh!

Meanwhile, Dhoni's wife Sakshi also shared a picture with Rishabh, singer Guru Randhawa and other friends. "Separated (seating) but united we stand!" she wrote.

Rishabh flew to Manchester to join the Indian team as a standby for injured opener Shikhar Dhawan. However, he has not been included in the 15-member squad yet.

Dhawan got struck by a ball during India's match against Australia at The Oval a week ago. He hasn't been ruled out of the World Cup and is still under observation.

After Pakistan, India will next play against Afghanistan at Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Hampshire.