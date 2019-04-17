close

Salim Khan

How Salim Khan influenced Kiran Kumar's life

Kiran joined show along with his colleagues Ranjeet and Gulshan Grover. 

How Salim Khan influenced Kiran Kumar&#039;s life
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Actor Kiran Kumar says Bollywood's popular scriptwriter Salim Khan has been the biggest influence on his life. The actor opened up about his admiration for Salim Khan when he appeared on "The Kapil Sharma Show", read a statement. 

"Salim Khanji was the biggest influence in my life. At a very young age when I was a rebel, my father (Jeevan Kumarji) was very uncertain about my future. It is then that Salim saab asked my father to shift me to a boarding school based in Indore which completely changed my life," Kiran said. 

He added: "Salim Khanji even recommended my name to play the character of villain in the 1988 film 'Falak' starring Jackie Shroff, Rakhee Gulzar in the lead roles and then I was blessed with number of antagonist roles in the industry such as Lotiya Pathan in 'Tezaab', Nagdansh in 'Vishwatma' and many more."

Kiran joined the Sony Entertainment Television show along with his colleagues Ranjeet and Gulshan Grover. 

 

