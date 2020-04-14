How Sapna Choudhary is spreading awareness about coronavirus through Instagram – Watch

Popular Haryanvi Singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary is leaving no stone unturned in spreading awareness about the deadly coronavirus pandemic, that has brought the entire world to a standstill. In collaboration with VMate, Sapna has featured in a corona anthem, along with several other video creators and celebrities.

They are spreading the right message in the prevailing lockdown scenario. A video was also shared by Sapna on Instagram to keep users creatively engaged at their homes during the lockdown. Notably, in another video, Sapna has told her viewers about the dos and don’ts related to the disease and how important it is to wear masks, maintain personal hygiene and abide by the lockdown instructions.

Watch the videos here:

India continues to battle against the coronavirus pandemic as the total number of positive cases across the country reached 10,363 on Tuesday afternoon while the death toll stood at 339.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sapna is currently basking in the success of her new music video ‘Balam Auto’, which in just a few days took over YouTube. It is a peppy Haryanvi track sung by Vandana Jangir, featuring Sapna Choudhary and Naveen Naru.