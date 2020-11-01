How Shah Rukh Khan's birthday this year will be different - See his tweet

New Delhi: Every year on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's birthday (November 2), a sea of fans immerse in the spirit of celebration. People throng outside his Mumbai home - Mannat - to wish and catch a glimpse of their hero with bouquets, posters, cakes and gifts in hand and SRK makes sure he meets his fans.

The scene outside Mannat is far beyond imagination on November 2. When SRK arrives at his balcony and waves, the happiness of these fans knows no bounds. The meet and greet session has sort of become like an annual practice on SRK's birthday and his little son AbRam also accompanies him sometimes.

However, this year, Shah Rukh Khan's birthday will be a bit different and we can say incomplete. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, it is not advisable to gather in groups and SRK too has requested fans not to do so.

During a recent #AskSRK session on Twitter, the superstar asked his fans to shower him with love "door se".

He was responding to a fan's question who asked, "Birthday plans, sir? Police won't allow us to gather outside your Mannat, our Jannat." To which, SRK, said, "Please, I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar."

Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar. https://t.co/hANNv2VU0U — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan turns 55. He has been in the UAE all this while cheering for his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with his wife Gauri Khan and children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

Happy birthday, Shah Rukh Khan, the king of romance!