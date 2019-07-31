How Sonam Kapoor celebrated husband Anand Ahuja's birthday - Pics

New Delhi: Actress Sonam Kapoor, who celebrated her husband Anand Ahuja's birthday in London on Tuesday, has treated us to pictures from the intimate celebrations and everything looks so fabulous.

Complementing each other in red and white, Sonam and Anand can be seen posing near his birthday cake and the table is decorated with candles and flowers. The picture was initially shared by Sonam's friend Samyukta Nair.

Take a look:

Here are the other pictures from Anand's birthday, shared by Sonam.

Anand turned 36 on Tuesday and birthday wishes from the Kapoor family, Sonam friends and colleagues, took over social media.

Sonam posted a dreamy photo of them from one of the pre-wedding ceremonies and wrote, "Happy, happy birthday to the love of my life. To the kindest, noblest and most idealistic person I know. You are the best thing that happened to me. I hope you get to do all that you dream of. And contribute in all the ways you have always wanted to. 'You're simply the best, better than all the rest!"

Sonam and Anand married in May 2018 in Mumbai. Anand is a businessman. He is the founder of clothing brand Bhane and is also the co-owner of sneaker label VegNonVeg.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam is awaiting the release of 'The Zoya Factor' opposite Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan.