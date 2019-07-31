close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja

How Sonam Kapoor celebrated husband Anand Ahuja's birthday - Pics

Complementing each other in red and white, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja can be seen posing near his birthday cake and the table is decorated with candles and flowers. 

How Sonam Kapoor celebrated husband Anand Ahuja&#039;s birthday - Pics
Images Courtesy: Instagram/@sonamkapoor

New Delhi: Actress Sonam Kapoor, who celebrated her husband Anand Ahuja's birthday in London on Tuesday, has treated us to pictures from the intimate celebrations and everything looks so fabulous.

Complementing each other in red and white, Sonam and Anand can be seen posing near his birthday cake and the table is decorated with candles and flowers. The picture was initially shared by Sonam's friend Samyukta Nair.

Take a look:

Here are the other pictures from Anand's birthday, shared by Sonam. 

Anand turned 36 on Tuesday and birthday wishes from the Kapoor family, Sonam friends and colleagues, took over social media. 

Sonam posted a dreamy photo of them from one of the pre-wedding ceremonies and wrote, "Happy, happy birthday to the love of my life. To the kindest, noblest and most idealistic person I know. You are the best thing that happened to me. I hope you get to do all that you dream of. And contribute in all the ways you have always wanted to. 'You're simply the best, better than all the rest!"

Sonam and Anand married in May 2018 in Mumbai. Anand is a businessman. He is the founder of clothing brand Bhane and is also the co-owner of sneaker label VegNonVeg.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam is awaiting the release of 'The Zoya Factor' opposite Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan.  

Tags:
Sonam Kapoor Anand AhujaSonam KapoorAnand ahujaanand ahuja birthday
Next
Story

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt gets emotional as she attends wedding after beau's death, says 'I miss him so much'

Must Watch

PT3M55S

Man beaten up for smuggling cattle in Rajasthan's Alwar