How Sunny Leone’s date night with husband Daniel Weber looked like

New Delhi: Actress Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber went on a dinner date…. Umm… no, not outside, they spent sometime together at home amid the lockdown and the couple’s date venue was their dining room. Sharing a picture from the date night, Sunny wrote, “Date night with Daniel!! Lol in the dining room...”. The couple chose to twin in black for their special evening and sipped a glass of wine.

Daniel, too, shared the same picture on his Instagram page and captioned it, “Day 40 of quarantine!!! She finally realised that I’m the only one here who she can have a date with. So I pretty much forced her into it.”

See the picture below:

Aww, you guys!

Sunny and Daniel have been married for nine years now and are parents to three kids – daughter Nisha and twin boys Noah and Asher.

Amid the quarantine break, Sunny is busy with her new show 'Locked Up With Sunny', wherein she interacts with celebrities by going live. Through the platform, the guests discuss how they are spending their time at home due to the lockdown.