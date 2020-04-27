हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunny Leone

How Sunny Leone’s date night with husband Daniel Weber looked like

Amid the lockdown, Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber's date night venue was their dining room.

How Sunny Leone’s date night with husband Daniel Weber looked like
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@sunnyleone

New Delhi: Actress Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber went on a dinner date…. Umm… no, not outside, they spent sometime together at home amid the lockdown and the couple’s date venue was their dining room. Sharing a picture from the date night, Sunny wrote, “Date night with Daniel!! Lol in the dining room...”. The couple chose to twin in black for their special evening and sipped a glass of wine.

Daniel, too, shared the same picture on his Instagram page and captioned it, “Day 40 of quarantine!!! She finally realised that I’m the only one here who she can have a date with. So I pretty much forced her into it.”

See the picture below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Date night with @dirrty99 !! Lol in the dining room...

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Aww, you guys!

Sunny and Daniel have been married for nine years now and are parents to three kids – daughter Nisha and twin boys Noah and Asher.

Amid the quarantine break, Sunny is busy with her new show 'Locked Up With Sunny', wherein she interacts with celebrities by going live. Through the platform, the guests discuss how they are spending their time at home due to the lockdown.

Tags:
Sunny LeoneDaniel WeberSunny Leone pics
Next
Story

Trending: When actor Prakash Raj’s son Vedhanth turned mango seller at their farm
Corona Meter
  • 27892Confirmed
  • 6185Discharged
  • 872Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M55S

How criminals fearless during lockdown in Bihar?