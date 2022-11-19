Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad to stay together in a Rs 100 cr worth apartment: Report

New Delhi: The desi Greek god Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured ladylove Saba Azad are reportedly planning to take their relationship to the next level. According to an India Today report, the couple has decided to move in together in a building called Mannat. The buzz is strong that top 2 floors of the apartment are being renovated currently for the duo. Many social media pages also speculated whether Hrithik and Saba will be moving in together in an apartment worth Rs 100 crore.

It has been reported by India Today that Hrithik bought two apartments spread over three floors for Rs 97.5 crore and has a splendid 38,000 sq ft area. The couple has been attending several events together and are often papped in and around the city. So, recently Saba joined her beau in celebrating Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan's birthday.

On the work front, Saba Azad is is all set to start shooting for Rocket Boys season 2 and will wrap up promotions for the same. She also works and promotes her band Mad Boy Pink. She later wrapped her film Minimum and also promoted it simultaneously. She has also shot a film named ‘Song of Paradise’ which is written by Danish Renzu.

Hrithik Roshan is basking in the success of Vikram Vedha which has received love from fans. He is currentyl busy with Siddharth Anand's ‘Fighter’, which is an action thriller starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.