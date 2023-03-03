Hrithik Roshan And Ladylove Saba Azad To Marry This Year? Viral Tweet Sparks Speculation

New Delhi: Time and again rumours about celebrity weddings surface online creating a flutter among fans and piquing their interest once again in the personal lives of our stars. Recently, a tweet from an entertainment portal claimed that Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad are all set to tie the knot this year in November, leading to a fan frenzy over the big news update.

The portal tweeted: Breaking News:- @iHrithik and #SabaAzad are going to get married in November 2023! Many fans commented on the Twitter post timeline expressing their happiness. However, this is not the first time that such a news piece has been reported.

Earlier in November 2022, Hrithik slammed a news report claiming that he and his ladylove Saba have moved in together. He blasted the news item and tweeted: "There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I'll be under the lens of curiosity, but it's best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job."

There is no truth to this.



As a public figure, I understand I'll be under the lens of curiosity, but it's best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job. https://t.co/jDBQF0OvdL — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 20, 2022

Well, he hasn't reacted to the wedding rumour as yet. No official word on the marriage development has been made by the star or his girlfriend so far.

Hrithik and Saba have been going strong for over a year now. They have been spotted at various dos, star parties and events. The fam-jam also vacays together and the couple has been papped in city on multiple occasions.

The Desi Greek god was earlier married to Sussanne Khan. Breaking a million hearts, the couple announced their separation in 2013 and got divorced the following year. They continue to remain friends and are co-parenting their kids - Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor in a key role.