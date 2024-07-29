Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Quash Breakup Rumours By Making Their First Public Appearance Amid The Separation News

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's breakup rumours started after the actor made a solo appearance at Ambani's wedding lately. There were assumptions that the couple had parted ways and hence chose to stay away from the public eye. But it looks like these are all baseless speculations, as Hrithik and Saba are very much together and they were spotted last night in the town. The lovebirds were spotted in the town holding each other's hands squashing all the separation news. They both headed for a movie date and chose to mask it up while getting clicked by the paparazzi.

Hrithik and Saba have been dating for quite a few years and there is a strong buzz about the couple getting hitched very soon. Saba is very close to Roshan's family and the kids. She has been spending time with all of them in the family as she is a part of it.

When Saba Azad spoke about not getting work due to being Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend

Speaking about not being offered a job, she took to her Instagram and shared her point of view about people's changed behaviour after dating Hrithik," I never told anyone I’m quitting, never said I’m disinterested, I never altered my sessions fee, nothing was different from my end so what changed". She further wrote," I was entirely clueless, I was clueless until a month ago when I met a director I used to work with regularly on a back to Bombay and I just couldn’t help myself and straight up asked him- “hey man I’m curious why don’t you guys call me for VOs anymore? What happened?" And what followed has my mind completely boggled. This is what he said- ‘oh we just thought you wouldn’t like to do something like voice over anymore… given.’ Well, you can imagine what was implied".

Saba mentioned losing her whole career after dating Hrithik and called out the regressive behaviour," So I basically lost a whole career that I absolutely loved and appreciated cause people thought I didn’t need to work anymore??? This is sadly a one dimensional patriarchal and regressive minds".

Hrithik was earlier married to Susanne Khan and separated from her in 2014.