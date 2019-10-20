close

Anushka Sharma

Hrithik Roshan- Anushka Sharma to star in Satte Pe Satta remake?

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who has been away from films for a while now, has finally signed a film alongside Hrithik Roshan. The film will be a remake of hit 1982 film Satte Pe Satta which is titled Seven.

Filmmaker Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty will come together for the project. This would be their first-ever collaboration. Speaking about the film, Farah told IANS, "Rohit is producing the film and I am directing it. Unless we come together and make a proper official announcement, everything is speculation. Hopefully, we will make the announcement by Diwali. I am waiting for Rohit, because he is quite occupied these days, finishing the last leg of the shooting of his film Sooryavanshi."

Satta Pe Satta released in 1982 was directed by Raj N Sippy. The film starred Amjad Khan, Ranjeeta Kaur, Sachin, Shakti Kapoor, Paintal, Sudhir, Inderjeet, Sarika, Kanwaljit Singh, Prema Narayan, Mac Mohan and Kalpana Iyer.

Anushka last starred in Zero which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead role. The film failed miserably at the Box Office. 

Anushka SharmaHrithik RoshanSatte Pe Satta
