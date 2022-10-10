Hrithik Roshan attends wedding ceremony of makeup artist with GF Saba Azad: VIDEO

NEW DELHI: Days after attending the wedding reception of B-Town lovebirds Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad attended another wedding reception in Mumbai, this time that of his makeup artist Vijay Palande. The Bollywood Greek God, who has been dating Saba Azad for several months now, was seen twinning with his lady love in white and looked extremely dapper. The two made a lovely pair and appeared to be enjoying each other's company to the fullest.

The couple posed together for the shutterbugs before entering the wedding venue. While Saba chose an unconventional look in a crop top and palazzo pants, Hrithik looked dapper in a sleek suit set. They both wore sneakers to complete the look.

HRITHIK ROSHAN-SABA AZAD ATTEND WEDDING RECEPTION OF MAKEUP ARTIST

HRITHIK ROSHAN AND SABA AZAD RELATIONSHIP

It all started in February this year when the duo was photographed exiting a restauran in Mumbai suburbs after a cosy dinner. The rumoured couple also made headlines when they walked in hand-in-hand and happily posed for the cameras at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. Though they are yet to make it official, their social media PDA says a lot about their relationship.

On the work front, Hrithik is currently preparing for his next 'Fighter' also starring Deepika Padukone. Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' is touted to be India’s first aerial action film. The film marks Roshan's third project with Anand after 'Bang Bang' and the smash hit 'War'. This will also be the first time the Hrithik and Deepika will pair up on-screen. Filming is expected to go on floors in October and will reportedly hit the screens in October 2023.

His last release was 'Vikram Vedha', which opened to great reviews from the critics. The movie released in theatres on September 30, 2022 and so far collected Rs 100 crore worldwide.

Billed as an edge-of-the-seat action-thriller, the movie is based on the popular Indian folktale 'Vikram aur Betal'. It tells the story of a tough police officer (Saif Ali Khan) who sets out to track down and hunt a menacing gangster (Hrithik Roshan).

The film is a remake of 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name, which starred R Madhavan as a cop and Vijay Sethupathi as a gangster. Filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayatri, who helmed the original film, have directed the Hindi version as well.