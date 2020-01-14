हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan awestruck by dance of this 'airwalker' TikTok user, wants to know who is he?

Baba Jackson's real name is Yuvraj Singh and enjoys over a million followers on TikTok. 

Hrithik Roshan awestruck by dance of this &#039;airwalker&#039; TikTok user, wants to know who is he?
Pic Courtesy: YouTube Still

New Delhi: Superstar Hrithik Roshan is known for his amazing dancing skills. The desi Greek god has an ocean of fan following who throng theatres to watch him act and dance. An avid social media user, Hrithik recently took to Twitter and shared a video of a TikTok user whose dancing skills are superlative. 

Hrithik tweeted: Smoothest airwalker I have seen. Who is this man?

Well, we tried to dig out some info about his mysterious dancing guy who is a popular TikTok user. He goes by the name of Baba Jackson 2020 on the video-sharing site. He grooves smoothly and airwalks like international sensation and king of pop Michael Jackson. 

Baba Jackson's real name is Yuvraj Singh and enjoys over a million followers on TikTok. His dance videos go viral and are liked by many users on the platform, as is evident from about 11 million views he has garnered on them in total. 

Yuvraj Singh has performed on several hit Bollywood songs and shared videos on TikTok.

Well, after Hrithik Roshan's retweet and appreciation post, we are sure BabaJackson is one happy man!

Hrithik RoshanTikTok userBabaJackson2020Viral dance videotiktokYuvraj Singh
