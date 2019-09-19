Hrithik Roshan becomes the ultimate photobomber

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan, whose movie "Super 30" will be premiering on television soon, photobombed fans who were recording special messages for him and posing next to his movie's poster.

To bring alive one such moment, channel Star Gold initiated an exciting experience for Hrithik fans. As the fans recorded their special messages and posed with movie posters, they were photobombed by the superstar himself. The channel captured the endearing moments of fan reactions, with shots of Hrithik listening in to what they had to say about him, and also their reactions after he photobombed them.

"Super 30 has been a very close film to my heart. With the television premiere, I am glad that the families will be able to watch the story that inspired, moved and celebrated the lives of each and every individual associated with the journey," Hrithik said.

The inspiring film was an incredible fit for this activity as the movie propels audiences to believe that with passion and hard work any dream can transcend into a reality.

"Creating this moment for Hrithik and his fans were extremely special to us and we intend to create many such moments in the future. This would not have been possible without Hrithik's enthusiasm and energy. His love for his fans is very special and heart-warming," said a Star India spokesperson.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, "Super 30" is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar.