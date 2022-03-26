हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan calls Saba Azad 'insanely amazing woman', rumoured couple indulge in social media PDA again

Actor Hrithik Roshan is one of the most talented actors in the film industry. His charismatic personality and brilliant acting skill have earned him a mammoth fan following. Of late Hrithik has been grabbing headlines for his rumoured whirlwind romance with actor-singer Saba Azad. The duo first were clicked together walking out hand-in-hand from a plush restaurant in Mumbai, and since then have been regularly linked with each other. 

Hrithik Roshan calls Saba Azad &#039;insanely amazing woman&#039;, rumoured couple indulge in social media PDA again
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actor Hrithik Roshan is one of the most talented actors in the film industry. His charismatic personality and brilliant acting skill have earned him a mammoth fan following. Of late Hrithik has been grabbing headlines for his rumoured whirlwind romance with actor-singer Saba Azad. The duo first were clicked together walking out hand-in-hand from a plush restaurant in Mumbai, and since then have been regularly linked with each other. 

On Saturday, the rumoured couple once again caught everyone's attention after their cute Instagram exchange with each other.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Saturday, Saba, who is part of the band Madboy Mink with Imaad Shah, shared glimpses from the soundcheck before their show this evening in Pune.

Hrithik shared her clip on his Story and wrote, "Kill it you insanely amazing woman. Wish I was there for this one!"

hrithik roshan

Saba shared this on her Story and replied, "Wish you was here too my cute :) @hrithikroshan."

While it is yet to be known how Hrithik and Saba met and clicked with each other, rumours are there that they have been going strong together. Moreover, everyone in Hrithik's family has approved of his relationship with Saba. Hrithik's mom Pinkie Roshan and sister and cousins have also given a thumbs to their bond and seem to be in awe of her. They regualarly drop adorable comments on her Instagram posts. 

A few weeks back, Saba was spotted spending her free Sunday with Roshans at their bungalow in Mumbai and photo of the same had gone viral on the internet. 

Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan, with whom he has two sons - Hrehaan and Hridhaan. They parted ways in 2014 after ending their 13-year-old marriage.

