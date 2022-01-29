Hrithik Roshan came in Maruti, I in a Mercedes, says Ameesha Patel on how she was called Bombay rich brat!

New Delhi: Actress Ameesha Patel in her latest interview opened up on her initial days in the industry. She made her starry debut along with Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai back in 2000. It was directed by Rakesh Roshan. The actress later went on to star in hit films such as Gadar and Humraaz.

Ameesha Patel told Pinkvilla.com how she was seen as a snob. "I was portrayed as arrogant and snobbish and this typical south Bombay rich brat. Because on the sets, I would not indulge in idle gossip and bitching about people or talking them down. Someone else has a hit, I would always be happy that he or she has done a great job," she said.

"I used to read a book. I am a bookworm. I can read a book in three days. So I used to get told that Ameesha ji is very arrogant, pata nahi apne aap ko kya samajhti hai. Just because she is from a big khandaan, on the first day of shoot she came driving in a Mercedes. They used to make fun that Hrithik came in a Maruti, Ameesha came in a Mercedes. But there was nothing to show off. That was my upbringing, my hobby. I was never brought up to talk bad or ill about anyone," she added.

Ameesha Patel will next be seen in Gadar 2 along with Sunny Deol.