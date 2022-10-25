Hrithik Roshan celebrates first Diwali with ladylove Saba Azad, check inside celebration photos

MUMBAI: Actor Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, who have been painting the red with their cute love story for a while now, celebrated the colour of lights Diwali together. The duo spent the day together and also shared a selfie with their fans. Saba, who is known singer-artist, took to social media and dropped an adorable selfie with her boyfriend and B-Town's Greek God Hrithik. The two are seen sharing a smile together and twinning in white.

Saba captioned the photo as 'Happy Diwali'. Soon after she shared the photo, it went viral on social media.

HRITHIK ROSHAN-SABA AZAD'S DIWALI PHOTOS

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, who have been dating each other for a while now, do not shy away from stepping out together in public. The two were recently spotted at the wedding function of atcor's make-up artist. Both Hrithik and Saba were dressed in all-white and looked great in each other's company.

On the work front, Hrithik is currently preparing for his next 'Fighter' also starring Deepika Padukone. Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' is touted to be India’s first aerial action film. The film marks Roshan's third project with Anand after 'Bang Bang' and the smash hit 'War'. This will also be the first time Hrithik and Deepika will pair up on-screen. Filming is expected to go on floors in October and will reportedly hit the screens in October 2023.

Hrithik was last seen in 'Vikram Vedha', also starring Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani . The movie, which opened to positive reviews, was able to surpass the Rs 50 crore mark in its first week and ended up earning Rs 129 crore worldwide.