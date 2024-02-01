Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-Starrer Fighter Drops Much-Awaited Mitti Song - WATCH

New Delhi: Siddharth Anand's Fighter made its arrival on the big screens on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, truly drenched the audience in the sheer fervor of patriotism. Well-studded with power-packed action, the film has a theme that evokes the feeling of love for the nation in every frame. One such song from the film 'Mitti' is an ode that encompasses the bravery of our air warriors exuding a sheer feeling of patriotism.

The 'Mitti' song from Fighter is out now. Carrying a theme of patriotism in every tune and lyrics, the song indeed touches hearts and evokes the feeling of love for our nation. Putting the nation above all the relationships is the true essence of the 'Mitti' song.

The makers released the 'Mitti' song and shared it on their social media. They further jotted down the caption, "Har Rishte Se Pehle, Watan Ko Rakhne Wale…Mitti Song Out Now." Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Fighter is now running in the theaters.

The film features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. It marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration.

Speaking about the film, Siddharth said earlier, "Mamta (Siddharth's wife) and I started our film company MARFLIX with #FIGHTER. A film that is ambitious in more ways than one. It's more than just a film for us. And we have given it all to this one. 2024 starts with the same feeling again of nervousness and anxiety. Here's hoping that you guys give the same love to FIGHTER that you showered on PATHAAN. Happy new year guys! See at the movies!!"

The film entered Rs 100 crore club earlier this week.