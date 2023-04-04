Hrithik Roshan Drops Red Hot Pics With Ladylove Saba Azad, Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Reacts With Love

New Delhi: The desi Greek God turned heads at the NMACC event held in Mumbai recently, looking dapper in black and walking hand-in-hand with his ladylove Saba Azad. The couple looked elegant and happily posed for the shutterbugs. Soon after the event, they posted the pictures on social media and many celeb friends dropped their lovely comments.

HRITHIK ROSHAN POSES WITH GF SABA AZAD

Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram and wrote in the caption: With lady in red. To this his ex-wife Sussanne Khan replied with cute emojis full of appreciation and love. Actress Bipasha Basu, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and many others also commented on the timeline.

Saba Azad wore a bright red fusion saree gown while Hrithik opted for a black kurta paired with pyjamas for the evening.

HRITHIK AND SABA'S AFFAIR

Hrithik and Saba have been going strong for over a year now. They have been spotted at various dos, star parties and events. The fam-jam also vacays together and the couple has been papped in city on multiple occasions. The rumours about their affair came to an end after the duo walked hand-in-hand at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in May, last year.

The actor was earlier married to Sussanne Khan. Breaking a million hearts, the couple announced their separation in 2013 and got divorced the following year. They continue to remain friends and are co-parenting their kids - Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor in a key role. Saba, on the other hand, was last seen in Rocket Boys Season 2.