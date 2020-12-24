Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan and kids watch Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 84' at cinema hall, calls it 'exhilarating'!

New Delhi: The much-talked-about Hollywood biggie Wonder Woman 84 starring Gal Gadot has got desi Greek god Hrithik Roshan stunned. He watched the film with his family recently and enjoyed the movie hall experience after ages. The film will be theatrically released in the United States by Warner Bros. Pictures on December 25, 2020.

Hrithik, former wife Sussanne Khan, kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan watched Wonder Woman 84 together at INOX Mumbai last night. The actor shared his experience on Twitter along with pictures of the fam jam wearing masks and following the COVID-19 protocol.

My wonderland#CinemasAreBack & so am I! Now watching #WonderWoman84 in my other super hero mask. Good job @INOXmovies @rsjyala for empowering us with a safe movie watching experience. pic.twitter.com/3t7n4XIzwO — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 23, 2020

And congratulations to the entire team! pic.twitter.com/x2gk7u0UD2 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 23, 2020

Also, it will be streamed digitally on HBO Max in the US for a month beginning on that same date. In international markets that do not have HBO Max, Wonder Woman 84 was theatrically released on December 16, 2020.

Wonder Woman 1984 will release in India on December 24. It has been directed by Patty Jenkins and is a sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman.