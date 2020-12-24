हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan and kids watch Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 84' at cinema hall, calls it 'exhilarating'!

Hrithik, former wife Sussanne Khan, kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan watched Wonder Woman 84 together at INOX Mumbai last night.

Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan and kids watch Gal Gadot&#039;s &#039;Wonder Woman 84&#039; at cinema hall, calls it &#039;exhilarating&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The much-talked-about Hollywood biggie Wonder Woman 84 starring Gal Gadot has got desi Greek god Hrithik Roshan stunned. He watched the film with his family recently and enjoyed the movie hall experience after ages. The film will be theatrically released in the United States by Warner Bros. Pictures on December 25, 2020. 

Hrithik, former wife Sussanne Khan, kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan watched Wonder Woman 84 together at INOX Mumbai last night. The actor shared his experience on Twitter along with pictures of the fam jam wearing masks and following the COVID-19 protocol. 

Home is where the heart is, My wonderland #CinemasAreBack & so am I! Now watching #WonderWoman84 in my other super hero mask. Good job @INOXmovies @rsjyala
 for empowering us with a safe movie watching experience.

Just watched WONDER WOMAN. Exhilarating experience. My childhood crush(WW) and my first love( movies) together with the BIG cinema IMAX experience! Doesn’t get any better than this. Thank you @GalGadot  for being the perfect WONDER WOMAN. And congratulations to the entire team!

Also, it will be streamed digitally on HBO Max in the US for a month beginning on that same date. In international markets that do not have HBO Max, Wonder Woman 84 was theatrically released on December 16, 2020.

Wonder Woman 1984 will release in India on December 24. It has been directed by Patty Jenkins and is a sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hrithik RoshanSussanne KhanGal GadotWonder Woman 84
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut trolled for bikini pic, hits back with goddess reference
  • 1,00,99,066Confirmed
  • 1,46,444Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT18M23S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day