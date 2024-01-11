Hrithik Roshan Fans Celebrate His Birthday Across The Nation With Great Fanfare

New Delhi: As Superstar Hrithik Roshan marks his 50th birthday yesterday, fans of the actors indulged in joyous celebrations across the nation in unique ways, including food donation drives and tree plantations to recreational events. The participation of fans across varied age groups from different parts of the nation like Mumbai, Kolkata, Bihar, Ahmedabad, Vizag, Chennai, and Hyderabad amongst others, provides testimony to the pan-India appeal of the Superstar.

Hailed for his versatile performances in unique and experimental roles, the Greek God of India also touted as the God of dance has amassed a huge fan base in every nook and corner of the nation over the 24 years of his career. Creating a fan frenzy amongst the audience right from his debut film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, the Superstar introduced an unprecedented phenomenon that can only be termed as Hrithik Mania.

Offering varied instances of the abundant love showered by his fans on the actor, over the years, Hrithik Roshan has witnessed several heartwarming gestures from his admirers. Adding to the list, this year, his fans have orchestrated different noble events to celebrate the 50th birthday of their beloved Superstar.

Mumbai saw fans ranging from kids to young adults and older citizens not only cutting cakes and dancing on his all-time favourite chartbusters at a celebratory gathering, but the dedicated fan club of the Superstar also donated food to 100 kids and their families, in collaboration with an NGO “Ray of Hope”.

Fans in Chennai also celebrated their idol’s birthday with a noble gesture by arranging a food truck to distribute packets to the needy across the city.

Hrithik Roshan Fan Club from Kolkata organised a unique rally across the town by proudly parading posters and fan art of the actor in cars and on bikes.

Resonating with the kindness and warmth of the Superstar, fans from Bihar celebrated Hrithik’s birthday at an NGO amidst children.

Fans in Kerala came together to cut a cake and lit up sparklers to celebrate the actor’s birthday.

Ahmedabad also witnessed a joyous union of Hrithik Roshan fans to celebrate and shower their love on their favorite Superstar.

Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly the most loved Hindi Film Superstar in the South, which could be witnessed by the various fan activities organised in different parts of the region like Vizag, Mangalagiri, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

Fans in Mangalagiri arranged tree plantation drives in addition to food donations across the town, while admirers in Vizag also commemorated the day with tree plantations.

Hyderabad also witnessed a special cake-cutting celebration and food donation, denoting the immense love and fanfare enjoyed by the actor in the city.

Turning an overnight superstar with the mammoth success of his debut film, Hrithik Roshan has been ruling the cinemas with his charismatic screen presence, versatile performances, and unbeatable dance moves in addition to his gorgeous looks and enviable physique. Currently gearing for the most anticipated film of the year Fighter, Hrithik Roshan is all set to play a fighter jet pilot Shamsher Pathania aka 'Patty', introducing aerial action to India in addition to marking his first 3D film with the Siddharth Anand directorial. Also starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, Fighter releases on 25th January 2024.