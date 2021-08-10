हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Farah Khan

Hrithik Roshan-Farah Khan recreate his hook-step from ‘ek pal ka jeena’ after 21 years - Watch

Farah Khan’s post featuring Hrithik Roshan dancing on their own song ‘ek pal ka jeena’ grabbed the eyes of the audience. This song from the first film of Hrithik Roshan ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ and the voice behind it was none other than singer Lucky Ali.

Hrithik Roshan-Farah Khan recreate his hook-step from ‘ek pal ka jeena’ after 21 years - Watch
Picture credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Ace choreographer turned director Farah Khan’s latest post on Hrithik Roshan dancing on ‘ek pal ka jeena’ grabbed the eyes of the audience. This song from actor's debut film ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ was sung by the amazing Lucky Ali and moves choreographed by none other than Farah. 

Farah Khan is quite active on social media. And once again she grabbed the attention of her fans by posting a video on Instagram. On Kaho Na Pyaar Hai completing 21 years, the celeb choreographer wrote: “This Step 21 years still going strong Just like Hrithik Roshan”. 
Instantly, as the same was shared it caught the eyes of not just Farah’s fans but also other celebrities. Hrithik’s Bang-Bang co-star Katrina Kaif wrote, “Mummmmmyyyyy”. Not just them but also Kartik Aryan and Neha Kakkar commented Legendary and cute. Adding to this Sanjay Kapoor said, “Superb whose the girl with Hrithik. 

Fans also reacted to this video, Someone said “ The OG dance step of this generation,” while another one added “ All time cool hai… the ultimate step….” . Someone also said, “ This movie made me feel old”.

Kaho Na Pyaar hai was directed by Rakesh Roshan and also marked actress Ameesha Patel's debut.

