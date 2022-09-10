Hrithik Roshan gets angry after fan tries to forcefully click a selfie with him, shouts 'kya kar raha hai tu?' Watch

New Delhi: A usually calm and composed Hrithik Roshan, recently lost his cool at a fan. The Desi Greek god was spotted leaving a Mumbai theatre after watching Brahmastra with his sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan. It was at that very moment, a fan came rushing to click a selfie with the superstar.

A video has gone viral on the internet showing a visibly angry Hrithik. The actor can be seen waiting outside his car to ensure that his sons safely get going inside and that's when a young fan broke past the security. After his security guard pushed the fan away, Hrithik can be seen shouting at the young man: "Kya kar raha hai tu? Kya kar raha hai?

Some time back, even Shah Rukh Khan, who was clicked at the airport with his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan faced a similar situation when a man tried to hold SRK's hand while clicking a picture. Shah Rukh was visibly upset and Aryan Khan calmed him down. That video too made it to the viral stuff on social media.

On the work front, Hrithik is set for the release of Vikram Vedha co-starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. It is the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster featuring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

He also has a film titled Fighter with Deepika Padukone.