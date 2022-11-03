Hrithik Roshan, girlfriend Saba Azad dance, enjoy picnic, chill out in sun as she drops pics from birthday celebrations, take a look

NEW DELHI: Singer-artist and Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, who celebrated her 37th birthday on November 1, dropped an extensive post thanking the superstar for making her day special. Saba dropped a montage of photos from her birthday celebration with the actor leaving his fans gushing. Her latest photos show the tinsel town lovebirds at their dance practice session, working out together, sharing a meal, chilling out in the sun, and cutting her birthday cake among other things.



Sara captioned the photos with a long note, writing, "I like my birthdays to be quiet. More often than not you’ll find me doing seemingly mundane things on the day, I don’t quite remember when I began doing this but now it seems like the norm. Don’t get me wrong, I love me a good party, so long as I can get a day to do this first. For me my birthday is a microcosm of what I would want my days on earth to be like - a good day is one in which I spend some time learning something new, in which I move my body, take time to nourish my mind, good food always features heavily on such a day and of course spend time with those I love. Thank you Ro for beautifully putting together my strange fruit of a plan. And thank you all of you who reached out with love, kind words and flowers - my house looks like a garden in spring and my heart is full."

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad from their dance practice session





Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad chilling out in the sun

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad from a cake-cutting celebration

Mahesh Bhatt's wife and actress Soni Razdan wrote, "Happy Birthday"



Ira Dubey wrote, "Happy birthday gorgeous!"



Vishal Dadlani wrote, "A belated Happy Birthday"



It is no secret that Hrithik and Saba Azad have been dating each other for a while now. The couple often shares pictures of each other on their social media handles.



Earlier, Hrithik shared an adorable birthday post for his girlfriend on her birthday. Sharing a candid picture of Saba Azad posing with a mic, the actor wrote, "The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you... and oh that insanely amazing mind of you... melody in motion girl, that's what you are. Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being! Happy Birthday" with rainbow and heart emojis.



Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are often pictured together on many occasions.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in 'Vikram Vedha', co-starring Saif Ali Khan. The actor will be next seen in 'Fighter', also starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.