Hrithik Roshan & Girlfriend Saba Azad Head To Dinner Date With Kids, Hold Hands While Getting Papped - Viral Video

New Delhi: One of the hottest-looking couples in Bollywood right now - Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad are painting the town red with their stunning outings. On Friday night, the duo decided to head out for a dinner date along with kids - Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The fam-jam came in the same car but later the kids were seen chilling with their own bunch of friends.

HRITHIK ROSHAN-SABA AZAD WITH KIDS

The paps were quick enough to capture the family stepping out of their car. The star couple got papped again while heading back home and this time we only got a glimpse of Hrithik and Saba holding hands while evading the prying eyes of cameras on them.



While Hrithik wore a casual white tee and beige pants, Saba was seen in a turquoise blue bodycon dress. A few days back, the duo was on a holiday to Argentina and Saba took to her Instagram Stories, sharing some love-struck photos with her beau. The photos were clicked in a restaurant in Buenos Aires.

HRITHIK AND SABA'S AFFAIR

Hrithik and Saba have been going strong for over a year now. They have been spotted at various dos, star parties and events. The rumours about their affair came to an end after the duo walked hand-in-hand at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in May, last year.

The actor was earlier married to Sussanne Khan. Breaking a million hearts, the couple announced their separation in 2013 and got divorced the following year. They continue to remain friends and are co-parenting their kids - Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.

Saba is one half of Mumbai-based electro funk duo Madboy/Mink. She made her Bollywood debut in the indie film ‘Dil Kabaddi’ in 2008. She was seen in ‘Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge’ and in the 2016 Y-Films web series, ‘Ladies Room’. She was last seen in the web show ‘Rocket Boys’.

Saba also sang the title track ‘Sab Farzi’, for the Shahid Kapoor starrer crime thriller ‘Farzi’.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor in a key role.