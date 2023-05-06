Hrithik Roshan, Girlfriend Saba Azad Spotted On Movie Night With Son Hridhaan

New Delhi: Actor-couple Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad stepped out for a date night in Mumbai. Paparazzi captured the couple exiting a theatre in Juhu and dropped a video featuring the duo on Instagram. A father to two adorable sons, Hrithik was also accompanied by Hridhaan Roshan.

The actor who is regarded as B-Town's Greek God, was dressed casually for the occasion in a black t-shirt, olive green jacket, khaki pants and black shoes. Saba was seen in a cropped black T-shirt, light blue denim and shoes, and a bag.

Last month, the couple turned heads together at the special screening of her show 'Rocket Boys Season 2' in Mumbai on Friday. Saba was dressed in a white flowy silk dress with a plunging neckline alon, retro vibe curly hairstyle, bold red lips. Hrithik meanwhile looked dapper as always in a black suit. Several fan pages carry the event video clippings as well. Some of the users couldn't stop themselves from pointing out the similarity between Saba Azad and Kangana Ranaut.

HRITHIK AND SABA'S AFFAIR

Hrithik and Saba have been going strong in their relationship for over a year now. The duo never hesitate to shower their love on each other in public. They have been spotted at various dos, star parties and events. The fam-jam also vacays together and the couple has been papped in the city on multiple occasions. The rumours about their affair came to an end after the duo walked hand-in-hand at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in May, last year.

The actor was earlier married to Sussanne Khan. Breaking a million hearts, the couple announced their separation in 2013 and got divorced the following year. They continue to remain friends and are co-parenting their kids - Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor in a key role. On the other hand, Saba was last seen in Rocket Boys Season 2. He was last seen in 'Vikram Vedha', also starring Saif Ali Khan.