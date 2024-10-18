New Delhi: Greek God Hrithik Roshan is making headlines, not for a movie, but this time for his old BTS video from the sets of 'Super 30'. Hrithik's viral video left fans in splits as they recalled Jadoo but with a twist, as the actor can be seen singing Jadoo in his style and stealing the spotlight. In the viral video, Roshan was seen dressed up as Anand Kumar, the character he played in Super 30.

Watch The Old Viral Video Here:

About The BTS Video

Surprisingly, the BTS video now going viral on social media was originally shared by Hrithik Roshan when 'Super 30' completed 2 years. The superstar took a trip down memory lane and posted this rare video from the sets of his 2019 film.

Super 30 is based on mathematician Anand Kumar, who hails from Bihar. This is the first time when Hrithik played a teacher on-screen.

The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Phantom Films. The film also boats a steller cast including Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, Nandish Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Johnny Lever and Amit Sadh among various others.