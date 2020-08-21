हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khuda Haafiz

Hrithik Roshan is all praises for Vidyut Jammwal's 'Khuda Haafiz'

He will soon be coming live again on the social media platform on Saturday at 4 pm with Vidyut Jammwal to talk more about the film 'Khuda Haafiz'. 

Hrithik Roshan is all praises for Vidyut Jammwal&#039;s &#039;Khuda Haafiz&#039;

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is an avid social media user and is often seen praising the works of his colleagues and contemporaries. He recently took to Instagram to share how much he loved Vidyut Jammwal starrer 'Khuda Haafiz'.

The actor took to Instagram and shared video along with the caption reading: Watched Khuda Haafiz yesterday and really enjoyed it. @mevidyutjammwal im waiting to know more about the film and you , hope you’re up for the InstaLIVE! Let’s do this . See you Saturday at 4pm! #Khudahaafiz! @disneyplushotstarvip

'Khuda Haafiz' stars Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in lead roles. It has been directed by debutant filmmaker Faruk Kabir. The action drama is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak respectively.

'Khuda Haafiz' released on Disney+ Hotstar VIP last week.

 

