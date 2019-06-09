Hrithik Roshan is unrecognizable in this pic from 'Super 30' sets!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' had been in a state of flux for a long time. So when the film's final release date was announced, fans couldn't be more thrilled. Hrithik is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film before it hits the silver screens on July 12th.

The 'Greek God' of Bollywood took to Instagram and shared a new picture from the film sets.

Check it out here:

Hrithik will play a teacher in the film and will be seen opposite TV actress Mrunal Thakur.

'Super 30' was earlier slated to release on July 26. However, to avert the clash with Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Mental Hai Kya', the makers preponed the release date to July 12.

It is produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.

The film was being directed by Vikas Bahl but his name was dropped after the filmmaker was accused of sexual misconduct by a fellow worker. However, Bahl received a clean chit in the case and his name could be seen in the latest posters.