Hrithik Roshan parties with ex-wife Sussanne Khan’s boyfriend Arslan Goni on birthday- Pic goes viral

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan is definitely one of the most loved stars in Bollywood who never fails to amaze his fans with his stunning dance moves and superb acting skills. The actor recently celebrated his 49th birthday and fans were amazed to see his fitness levels. However, one thing that caught the eyes of the netizens was his photo with ex-wife Sussanne Khan’s boyfriend Arslan Goni.

Yes, you heard it right! Hrithik partied with Sussanne Khan’s boyfriend Arslan on his birthday and shared a picture with him. Not just this, in the caption, he even called him ‘yaara’. Not just this, Hrithik had also wished Arslan on his birthday a few days ago.

See the viral photo here

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan married in December 2000. The couple has two sons - Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). However, they announced their divorce in 2014. Things have been cordial between them since their separation and they continue to co-parent their sons. On Hrithik’s birthday, Sussanne had also wished him by sharing a reel. “Happiest happy birthday Rye.. the best and the strongest part of your Life awaits you!! God bless you limitless Onwards and more Upwards from here,” she wrote in the caption.

Currently, Hrithik is dating actress Saba Azad who was last seen in the web series ‘Rocket Boys’. The two are often seen vacationing together. On Hrithik’s birthday recently, Saba penned a long post and wrote, “It’s Ro day!! Hey Ro!! As you glide through this circus we call life, forever wide eyed and curious, constantly evolving, heart strong, mind sharp as a tack, endlessly resilient student of life, annoyingly stubborn to do and be better every day, staying kind and full of grace even when the world may not return the favour, one thing comes to mind “exception to the rule”. You defy all stereotypes and confuse all assumptions, people rarely surprise but you, you continue to, everyday, in so many ways . The world is très bizarre Ro but you make it better by just being. So be - for ever and ever you talented beast , favourite goof and human bean and strangest of all fruits. Happy whirl around the sun you, thank you for being born.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand`s next aerial action thriller film `Fighter` opposite Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres in January 2024. Talking about Saba`s work front, she will be next seen in the film `Songs of Paradise` alongside Soni Razdan.