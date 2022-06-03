MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his former wife Sussanne Khan continue to maintain cordial terms with each others and share a great bond despite their marriage ending in 2014. The two share two kids together - Hrehaan and Hridaan, and co-parent their children. The 'Koi Mil Gaya' star recently took to social media platforms to cheer for his former wife, celebrity interior designer, Sunnanne Khan, for her new venture.

Hrithik shared Sussanne's Instagram post where she had announced about her new gig. She had written, "Energy never lies…. surround yourself with people who have good radiant energy and watch your world light up..." She worte, "Energy never lies?. surround yourself with people who have good radiant energy and watch your world light up?#AboutLastNight #sussannekhan #limitededition #thecharcoalproject."

Hrithik commented on her post by writing, "Huge congratulations Sussanne this was amazing!" He then also shared an Instagram story wrote: "So so proud of Sussanne! You are a superstar."

Meanwhile, Hrithik is rumoured to be in a relationship with actor-singer Saba Azad. The two made it official as they walked hand-in-hand at the 50th birthday bash of filmmaker Karan Johar. Sussanne, on the other hand, is dating actor Arslan Goni.

Notably, Sussanne's eau Arslan, her brother Zayed Khan, mother Zarine Katrak, sister Farah Ali Khan, designer Sandeep Khosla were also present at the event.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got married in 2000 and got divorced in 2014, after 13 years of their marriage. Their split came as a shock to their fans and loved ones.

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen in 'Vikram Vedha', the Hindi remake of the Tamil superhit film by the same name. Hrithik will play Vedha in the film, a role enacted by Vijay Sethupathi in the original.

