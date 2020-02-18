हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan reveals the one thing he learned from dad Rakesh Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan have worked together in the blockbusters 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', 'Koi Mil Gaya', 'Krrish' and 'Krrish 3'.

Hrithik Roshan reveals the one thing he learned from dad Rakesh Roshan
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan has opened up about what his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, told him he should keep in mind while working with different directors. The father-son duo has worked together the blockbusters "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai", "Koi Mil Gaya", "Krrish" and "Krrish 3" as director and actor.

"People often ask, 'you work with different directors'. My father said that 'you must have four things -- mutual respect, a strong head, courage and tolerance'. My responsibility lies till choosing the director. After that, I have to only listen (to the director)," said Hrithik, who has worked with directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, Ashutosh Gowariker, Karan Johar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Siddharth Anand among others.

Is there a dream role? "There is no favourite dream role in my life. My favourite is what I do," he replied.

On his "closest character", he said: "My life has two characters each on two ends that are closest -- 'Super 30' and 'Koi Mil Gaya' on one end and 'War' and 'Dhoom 2' at the other end."

Tags:
Hrithik RoshanRakesh Roshanhrithik roshan rakesh roshanHrithik Roshan films
Next
Story

#BoycottFilmfareAwards trends; netizens unhappy with winners

Must Watch

PT8M12S

DNA: Non Stop News, February 17, 2020