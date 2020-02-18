Hrithik Roshan reveals the one thing he learned from dad Rakesh Roshan

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan has opened up about what his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, told him he should keep in mind while working with different directors. The father-son duo has worked together the blockbusters "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai", "Koi Mil Gaya", "Krrish" and "Krrish 3" as director and actor.

"People often ask, 'you work with different directors'. My father said that 'you must have four things -- mutual respect, a strong head, courage and tolerance'. My responsibility lies till choosing the director. After that, I have to only listen (to the director)," said Hrithik, who has worked with directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, Ashutosh Gowariker, Karan Johar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Siddharth Anand among others.

Is there a dream role? "There is no favourite dream role in my life. My favourite is what I do," he replied.

On his "closest character", he said: "My life has two characters each on two ends that are closest -- 'Super 30' and 'Koi Mil Gaya' on one end and 'War' and 'Dhoom 2' at the other end."