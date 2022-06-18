NewsLifestylePeople
Hrithik Roshan reviews girlfriend Saba Azad's new single 'I Hear Your Voice', says THIS

Bollywood Greek God Hrithik Roshan is all praises for girlfriend Saba Azad's new song. Here's what the Vikram Vedha actor has to say about it...

 

Jun 18, 2022

New Delhi: Other than his upcomng action-thriller flick 'Vikram Vedha', Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has been all over the news of late for his booming romance with multi-talented artist actress-singer Saba Azad. The two are said to be dating each other or a while and is going strong with their relationship. Moreover, they are not even shying away from expressing their fondness for each other in public or on social media platforms. 

On Saturday, Hrithik hogged limelight again after he lauded Saba's new single 'I Hear Your Voice'. Saba unveiled her song on Instagram, writing, "#ihearyourvoice is yours now!! Ten years after its birth - finally free!! If ever there was a time machine for the use of man it must be song.. music has such a way of transporting you to another time - I'm here in Serbia, shooting an indie film, looking at this video and thinking of little Saba - her dreams, her hopes for herself and the world and my head spins at how little we know of the future and I'm so so thankful it surprised me and continues to". 

Soon, Hrithik shared the song on his Instagram story and sent love to Saba.

He wrote, "This is beautiful" along with a heart emoticon.

To recall, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made the headlines as they made their first public appearance at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. The duo walked in hand-in-hand and happily posed for the cameras. 

On the work front, Hrithik recently made the headlines as he announced the wrap of 'Vikram Vedha' with Saif Ali Khan. The movie is slated to release on September 30, 2022. 

Billed as an edge-of-the-seat action-thriller, the movie is based on the popular Indian folktale 'Vikram aur Betal'. It tells the story of a tough police officer (Saif Ali Khan) who sets out to track down and hunt a menacing gangster (Hrithik Roshan). 

The upcoming Hindi movie is a remake of 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name, which starred R Madhavan as a cop and Vijay Sethupathi as a gangster. Filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayatri, who helmed the original film, have directed the Hindi version as well.

