Hrithik Roshan’s Ex Wife Sussanne Khan Gets Shamed For Openly Flaunting Her Love For Beau Arslan Goni; 'You Make Me The Happiest Woman In The World'

Mumbai: Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, is living her life unapologetically with her beau Arslan Goni. Recently, she took to Instagram to share an affectionate birthday wish for her beau, declaring him the reason for her happiness. Her heartfelt post read, "All I ever want for Life… is You… Happyyyyyyyy Happpiestttt birthday my Jaaaaan my Love. You have made me the happiest woman on this planet every single day. I wish and know that you have the Bestestttt time and years of your Life starting now… to infinity and beyond. I love you maddddddlyyyyy and more."



The post went viral and received a mix of reactions. While fans admired her courage to embrace love again and praised her openness, trolls were quick to criticize her. Many questioned her loyalty to her past relationship with Hrithik Roshan, while others speculated about how her children, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, might feel about her relationship with Arslan.

Despite the backlash, Sussanne has remained unaffected. She has always been vocal about not letting online negativity impact her life. In previous interviews, she has stated that she gives no weight to trolling and focuses on her happiness and family.

Sussanne and Hrithik Roshan, who divorced in 2014, continue to maintain a close friendship and co-parent their two sons seamlessly. Their modern approach to parenting and mutual respect have often been lauded as a benchmark for handling relationships post divorce.

Her public declaration of love for Arslan shows that Sussanne is not afraid to live life on her own terms. Fans continue to support her, admiring her strength and individuality while applauding Hrithik and Sussanne for setting an example of grace and understanding in their evolving personal lives.

