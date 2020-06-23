हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie is all praises for his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Here’s why

 Sussanne gave Hrithik the title of ‘best dad ever’ and added a beautiful video to support her complement. The post is indeed beautiful and Hrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan too found it to be so.

Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie is all praises for his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Here’s why
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Sussanne Khan’s Father’s Day post for ex-husband Hrithik Roshan on behalf of their sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan received a blockbuster reception on the internet. Sussanne gave Hrithik the title of ‘best dad ever’ and added a beautiful video to support her complement. The post is indeed beautiful and Hrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan too found it to be so.

"So beautiful," Pinkie commented on Sussanne’s post.

Here’s the video we are talking about. It is a compilation of the old memories of Hrithik with Hridhaan and Hrehaan. “When God knew he couldn’t be everywhere he made ‘A Dad’. Happy daddy’s day Rye... you are simply the best dad ever,” Sussanne captioned her post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy daddy’s day Rye ... u are simply the best dad ever.  #rayridzrye

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on

Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014 but continue to share a cordial relationship. They are always together when it comes to their sons and families. Both of them have been spotted with each other on lunch, dinner dates and family holidays.

When the lockdown was announced in March, Hrithik had taken to social media to reveal that Sussanne had ‘graciously volunteered’ to temporarily move in with him in order to co-parent Hrehaan and Hredhaan.

