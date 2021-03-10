हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan’s reply to a witty tweet gets fan her 1-year free AC service

Superstar Hrithik Roshan might be keeping busy with his upcoming projects and endorsement but that did not deter him from taking time out to responde to one of his female fans. And guess what, the gesture from the star on Twitter and helped the girl win free AC servicing for a year. Cool no?

Hrithik Roshan’s reply to a witty tweet gets fan her 1-year free AC service
File photo

NEW DELHI: In a strange turn of events, renowned Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s recent tweet got one of his superfans a year's worth of free AC service! All the actor tweeted was - "At your service, ma'am", and the fan was gifted free AC service by Urban Company! Here's how the Twitter thread unfolded: 

On March 2, Hrithik's fan Rupali had tweeted, "Garmi aa rahi hai, Beardo accessories se beard set karke Arrow ki shirt aur Paragon ki chappal pehno, Mountain Dew piyo, Zebronics ke headphones lagao, aur HRX workout karo. Make sure you install Plasto tank in your home so that you get nice water and learn coding on Whitehat Jr." Here, she referred to all the brands associated with the actor and cleverly compiled them into the tweet.

Later, Urban Company, a home services company, cheekily replied to her tweet saying, "Itna kar rahe ho toh AC service bhi kara hi lo #SummerEssentials."

Rupali continued the funny thread and roped in Hrithik into the conversation. She wrote, "@iHrithik hope you have serviced your AC too, coz you're too hot."

Urban Company decided to take the thread to the next level and told Rupali that if Hrithik replied or liked her tweet, she would receive free AC service from them for a year! Rupali, excited about the offer, replied to a tweet by the ‘Super 30’ actor and requested him to help her get free AC service. On March 9, Hrithik took everyone by surprise when he replied to her tweet saying, "At your service Ma'am!"

Consequently, Urban Company followed up on their promise and wrote to Rupali, "It’s magic! It’s magic! Magic wand. We’ve got the power-jet you’ll need. AC service for a year and UC vouchers are all yours!"

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is set to begin shooting for the film ‘Fighter’ directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Deepika Padukone. It’s set to release on September 30, 2022, and would mark the third collaboration between Roshan and Anand, after the 2014 film 'Bang Bang!' and the action-thriller 'War'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hrithik RoshanHrithik Roshan filmsHrithik Roshan photosUrban Companyhrithik roshan fans
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant dons Sridevi's Naagin avatar, screentest video goes viral

Must Watch

PT1M47S

Kerala: PC Chacko sends resignation to Sonia Gandhi, leaves Congress