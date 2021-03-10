Hrithik Roshan’s reply to a witty tweet gets fan her 1-year free AC service

NEW DELHI: In a strange turn of events, renowned Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s recent tweet got one of his superfans a year's worth of free AC service! All the actor tweeted was - "At your service, ma'am", and the fan was gifted free AC service by Urban Company! Here's how the Twitter thread unfolded:

On March 2, Hrithik's fan Rupali had tweeted, "Garmi aa rahi hai, Beardo accessories se beard set karke Arrow ki shirt aur Paragon ki chappal pehno, Mountain Dew piyo, Zebronics ke headphones lagao, aur HRX workout karo. Make sure you install Plasto tank in your home so that you get nice water and learn coding on Whitehat Jr." Here, she referred to all the brands associated with the actor and cleverly compiled them into the tweet.

Later, Urban Company, a home services company, cheekily replied to her tweet saying, "Itna kar rahe ho toh AC service bhi kara hi lo #SummerEssentials."

Rupali continued the funny thread and roped in Hrithik into the conversation. She wrote, "@iHrithik hope you have serviced your AC too, coz you're too hot."

Urban Company decided to take the thread to the next level and told Rupali that if Hrithik replied or liked her tweet, she would receive free AC service from them for a year! Rupali, excited about the offer, replied to a tweet by the ‘Super 30’ actor and requested him to help her get free AC service. On March 9, Hrithik took everyone by surprise when he replied to her tweet saying, "At your service Ma'am!"

Consequently, Urban Company followed up on their promise and wrote to Rupali, "It’s magic! It’s magic! Magic wand. We’ve got the power-jet you’ll need. AC service for a year and UC vouchers are all yours!"

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is set to begin shooting for the film ‘Fighter’ directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Deepika Padukone. It’s set to release on September 30, 2022, and would mark the third collaboration between Roshan and Anand, after the 2014 film 'Bang Bang!' and the action-thriller 'War'.