NEW DELHI: Actor Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend and singer-artist Saba Azad attended the birthday bash of his cousin Pashmina Roshan on Saturday. The adorable couple decided to go vintage for the birthday bash of his cousin.

The two were seen dressed as American author Scott Fitzgerald and his wife, painter and author Zelda Fitzgerald. Hrithik took to his Instagram handle on Saturday and shared pictures from Pashmina's vintage-themed birthday bash on Friday evening. The first picture was a group portrait with all the guests at the party. These included Hrithik, Saba, and Pashmina's father and music composer Rajesh Roshan.

In another picture, Hrithik is seen posing with his uncle Rajesh Roshan as they twin in vintage white. In the last two pictures, Hrithik and Saba strike an old-school pose. While he wears a white shirt, striped grey pants, and a black belt and hat, Saba is seen in a shimmery silver dress with a necklace, headband, and bangles. She holds a fur scarf and a cigarette holder to complete the look.



Earlier in the day, Hrithik shared a picture of his cousin Pashmina and wished her with an adorable message on her birthday. In the photo shared by Hrithik, Pashmina is seen donning a beautiful black saree. He captioned the post writing, "The brightest star in the room for a reason. You shine with a light made from spirit and soul Pash! HAPPY BIRTHDAY. Have the most amazing year ahead !! Love you."





FIGHTER

Hrithik Roshan's latest box office outing was 'Vikram Vedha', alongside Saif Ali Khan. The actor received accolades for embracing his character's eccentricities and flaws in the film. In fact, his massive effort and preparation paid off as he took home the IIFA Award for 'Best Actor – Male' for his acting in 'Vikram Vedha'.

Hrithik will be next seen in 'Fighter', co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Sanjeeda Sheikh also star in the film. 'Fighter' an action film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Picturesa and serves as the first film in a planned aerial action franchise.

'Fighter' was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on September 30, 2022, but was delayed due to the production delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is scheduled to be released theatrically on January 25, 2024, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend.