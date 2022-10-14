Hrithik Roshan shares pic with girlfriend Saba Azad from London trip, take a look

NEW DELHI: Bollywood Greek God Hrithik Roshan is not shying away from indulging in some social media PDA with his lady love Saba Azad. The two have been dating each other for several months now and are one of the most sizzling pairs in the Tinsle Town. While the couple has not admitted their relationship publicly, they seem to be madly in love with each other.

From walking hand-in-hand on the red carpet of Karan Johar's birthday party to Saba spending time with the actor's family-everything is up on social media. On Thursday, Hrithik dropped a throwback photo on social media with Saba from their London vacation. In the photo, the singer-actress can be seen sitting on a bench while Hrithik clicks the photo. Sharing it, he wrote, “. Girl on a bench Summer 2022. London."

His fans took to the comment section to drop fire-shaped and heart-shaped emojis. Hrithik’s sister Pashmina Roshan took to the comment section to call the couple, "Cuties"

It has long been rumoured that Saba and Hrithik are together. They were first spotted walking hand in hand after leaving a restaurant in January this year, which sparked rumours that the two were dating. They also appeared together at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party, almost making their romance official.

Hrithik was previously married to Suzzanne Khan. However, they got divorced in 2014 while still being on cordial terms with each other. He shares two children with his former wife, Hrehaan, who was born in 2006, and Hridhaan, who was born in 2008. After their amicable split, the ex-couple seem to have moved on with their lives.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan's latest release 'Vikram Vedha', which is a remake of the superhit Tamil film of the same name, has received positive word of mouth.

Meanwhile, Saba Azad is preoccupied with the filming of her film titled 'Minimum', a drama that is being helmed by director Rumana Molla.

HRITHIK ROSHAN-DEEPIKA PADUKONE's FIGHTER



Hrithik also has 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone. Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' is touted to be India’s first aerial action film. The film marks Roshan's third project with Anand after 'Bang Bang' and the smash hit 'War'. This will also be the first time the Hrithik and Deepika will pair up on-screen. Filming is expected to go on floors in October and will reportedly hit the screens in October 2023.