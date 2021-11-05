Hrithik Roshan spends Diwali with parents, ex-wife Sussanne Khan celebrates festivals with sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan

New Delhi: Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan celebrated Diwali this year with his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan, sister Sunaina Roshan and uncle Rajesh Roshan's family. The actor shared a series of photos from the celebration on his Instagram handles where is he seen surrounded by his family members. While the fans were super excited to see a glimpse of most of Roshans celebrating the festival of light with his family members, they noticed that Hrithik's sons - Hrehaan and Hridhaan were missing from the pictures.

Well, it happened because the kids spent the festival with their mother and Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan at her place.

Sussanne shared the Diwali post where she is seen enjoying with her sons - Hrehaan and Hridhaan. She is seen decked up in a yellow and red embroidered suit as she sat on the floor, whereas her son sat on chairs next to her. While Hridhaan twinned with her mom and wore a yellow kurta with black pants, Hrehaan opted for a black shirt with grey pants.

Sussanne wrote, "May all the light in the world surround us today, and through the rest of this year..Let there only be Love, joy, empowerment and grace… Happy Diwali to all of us and our loved ones#lightandlove #happinessandhealth #graceandgratitude #Diwali2021."

It is to be noted that Hrithik and Sussanne have maintained a cordial terms even after their divorce.

On the work front, Hrithik recently returned to the sets of 'Vikram Vedha' remake, also starring Saif Ali Khan.